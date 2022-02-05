Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $22,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Shares of CBRL opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

