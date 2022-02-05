Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,174 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $28,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 221.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 268,563 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $483,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 1,987,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,587. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

