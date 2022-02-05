Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.58. 253,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

