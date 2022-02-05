Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

