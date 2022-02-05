Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $10.14 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.91. 9,560,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

