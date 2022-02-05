Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.67. 795,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.