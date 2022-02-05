Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,092,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.39. 14,474,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,352,303. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

