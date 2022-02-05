Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. 3,097,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

