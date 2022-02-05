Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,507 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 882,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.78 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

