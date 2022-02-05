Cream Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Cream has a market capitalization of $19,050.75 and approximately $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.45 or 1.00152107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00074706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00252482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00161703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00331463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001542 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

