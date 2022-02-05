Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 671.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of ContextLogic worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,089 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

