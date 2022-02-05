Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of ICL Group worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ICL Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,040 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of ICL opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

