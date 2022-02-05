Credit Suisse AG Buys 32,441 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of KBR worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

