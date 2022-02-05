Credit Suisse AG Buys 74,540 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,681 shares of company stock worth $13,762,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

