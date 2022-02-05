Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,363 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

