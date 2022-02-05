Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,482 shares of company stock worth $2,163,223. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.94 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

