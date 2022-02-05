Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.65% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 180,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.32 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

