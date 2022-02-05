Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.57% of CarParts.com worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

