Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

