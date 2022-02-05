Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Assurant worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.