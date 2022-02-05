Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.90% of FinVolution Group worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FINV opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

