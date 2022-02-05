Credit Suisse AG Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.25.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

