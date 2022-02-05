Credit Suisse AG Has $12.71 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.