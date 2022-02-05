Credit Suisse AG Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,425 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.37% of Quotient worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 2,574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 255,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTNT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

