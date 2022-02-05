Credit Suisse AG Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 104,749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,725,000 after buying an additional 522,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,135,000 after buying an additional 335,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after buying an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,784,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,304,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

