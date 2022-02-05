Credit Suisse AG Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 532.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.