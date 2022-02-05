Credit Suisse AG Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

