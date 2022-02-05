Credit Suisse AG Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in LPL Financial by 285.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in LPL Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPLA stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

