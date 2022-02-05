Credit Suisse AG Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.01% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $232.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

