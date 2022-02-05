Credit Suisse AG Has $13.84 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

