Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.67% of Two Harbors Investment worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

