Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

