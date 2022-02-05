Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Terminix Global worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.