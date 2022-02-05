Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.69% of MFA Financial worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. State Street Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MFA Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.