Credit Suisse AG Purchases 93,635 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $81.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

