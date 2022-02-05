Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 300,000 Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.51% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,007,000.

NASDAQ PGJ opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.