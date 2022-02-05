Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of UGI worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of UGI by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

