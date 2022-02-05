Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.