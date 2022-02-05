Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,074 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.