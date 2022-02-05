Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,825 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM opened at $45.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

