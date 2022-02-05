Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,696 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Shares of SITE opened at $181.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

