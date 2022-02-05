Credit Suisse AG Sells 511 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,567.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,663.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,813.31. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,448.14 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

