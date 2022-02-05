Credit Suisse AG Sells 79,737 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,971 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 79,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Perficient worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,927,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after buying an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

