Credit Suisse AG Sells 93,583 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,583 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Invesco worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

