Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 106,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.