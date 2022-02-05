Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $402,741.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.