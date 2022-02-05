Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 3,769 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,062,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

