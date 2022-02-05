Crescent Park Management L.P. Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

