Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $25.93 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.16. 2,054,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.93 and its 200 day moving average is $541.14. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

