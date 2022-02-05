Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $10.21 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,102,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 1.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,090. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLBT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

